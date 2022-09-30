On Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday, Future gave a historic performance, delivering a surreal, theatrical performance of his hit “Love You Better” from his record-breaking #1 album I NEVER LIKED YOU. Notably, Travis Scott served as creative director of the performance from the Brooklyn Academy of Music.

Future just earned accolades from the RIAA in honor of having over 95 million copies certified so far in his career. As he approaches 100 million units granted (including US sales and streaming), this honor stands out since it includes 9 albums and 68 distinct songs. According to the RIAA, this figure is one of the biggest in the 65-year history of the program.

You can see the new video below.

