Every artist has their own journey, and Malcs’ has been about as singular as you can get. The Maryland native achieved early success while working behind the scenes with artists like 42 Dugg, Yo Gotti, Moneybagg Yo, and others.



Malcs has subtly developed a unique environment that offers a foundation of which others could only dream. He emerges from the shadows with the song and video for “I Have To Keep Fightin’ (I Know),” the first single off his upcoming project, The Rest Is History.

The artist, who has long been known for his work in the business and corporate side of the music industry, is finally making his proper debut. The project is the ideal introduction and is swiftly growing in popularity among label sets and industry insiders, a background he is familiar with.

Malcs is aiming to expand his fan base and fully commit to become the genuine definition of an artist-executive in order to break more into the traditional mainstream. He hopes to achieve the same level of success in his own right by applying the information he has gathered from managing the marketing efforts of some of the most well-known musicians.

