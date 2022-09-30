Grammy award-winning artist VORY released the video for the song “Mind Games.” Throughout the entire video, in which he sings about avoiding mind tricks from his sexual partners, VORY keeps up his enigmatic character. The video is directed by Loris Russier and is the second visual to drop from Lost Souls.

An offensive video featuring VORY cheating on his fiancée with her closest friend on her birthday was leaked earlier in September. It is titled “Happy Birthday 2U.” Both songs were among a number of outstanding tracks from VORY’s album, which also featured collaborations with Wallo267, Nav, BLEU, Landstrip Chip, and Kanye West.

You can see the new video below.

