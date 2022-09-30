YNW Melly has been accused of trying to escape from prison with the help of one of his lawyers.

During a court hearing on Tuesday, September 27, a Florida Sherriff’s office made the accusations against YNW Melly, who is currently awaiting trial for his role in the murders of two of his friends, Christopher “YNW Juvy” Thomas Jr. and Anthony “YNW Sakchaser” Williams.

The Broward County Sheriff’s General Counsel’s Office shared a statement on Thursday, confirming the accusations.

The statement reads: “On April 11, 2022, Broward Sheriff’s Office received a confidential tip regarding inmates Nicholas Lewis and Jamell Demons, both housed in the same unit at the Main Jail, planning an escape from jail by having Demons’ attorney bring in two handcuff keys to aid in the escape. Additional information provided by the source was that Lewis had a shank and drugs.”

Authorities at the prison said that they received a tip from another inmate, and decided to search Melly’s cell. During the search, authorities found a six-inch shank, two razor blades, two lighters, rolling papers, and pills that were not prescribed to Melly by a doctor. They also found commissary food and “excessive jail-issued clothing.” This comes just a few days after Melly was accused of hiding shanks and a pipe bomb in his room.

Christian Tsoubanos, Assistant General Counsel for the Broward Sherriff’s Office, said during the hearing on Tuesday “The confidential source gave us two pieces of information. One of them [about the shank and drugs] turned out to be a hundred percent true. And when they did the search of Demons’ cell, they did not find the handcuff key, but it could have been that there was not an opportunity to bring it into the facility yet.”

John M. Phillips told Complex in a statement that “As an attorney for a victim, we strongly feel any attempts to escape justice point to guilt. This matter needs to be fully investigated, including the attorney’s involvement. Certainly, there are times when informants and even government agents are wrong or engaging in misconduct, but we’ve seen so much in this case from rooftop stripper parties across to diamond teeth dentist needs this is yet another chapter in what needs to just be finished in court.”