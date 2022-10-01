Nick Cannon Announces Birth of 10th Child, Just Over a Week After Birth of Baby No. 9

Nick Cannon is officially a father of ten. Cannon celebrated the birth of his 10th child, this one with Brittany Bell.

On Instagram Friday, Cannon made the announcement. The birth comes nine days after Cannon welcomed Baby No. 9, a daughter named Onyx Ice with LaNisha Cole. The 10th Child is a son named Rise Messiah Cannon and weighs 10 pounds.

“Another Blessing!!! As my journey on this planet becomes more and more remarkable and unfathomable, all I can do is thank God and continue to ask the Most High to order my steps,” Cannon wrote. “He has given me stewardship and dominion over a family dynamic that to some is unimaginable.

“But more importantly he has blessed me with loving individuals to guide me with care through this purposeful life. I am so indebted and grateful for the matriarch energy in my time of need.”