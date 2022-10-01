Arby’s is bringing back the Country Style Rib sandwich, and to celebrate, they’ve worked with Pusha T once more on a diss track criticizing a well-known rib sandwich.

“Rap album of the year. Sandwich of the year. Simple as that — we both give you quality straight from the kitchen. I love the work I’ve been doing with Arby’s — this time around we have to chef up something different and give everyone quality country-inspired merch to go along with the rib sandwich,” said Pusha T.

“We’re on a mission to call out weak sandwiches of questionable quality, and there is no other product that can compare to our REAL Country-Style Rib Sandwich or is worthy of Pusha T’s praise,” said Jim Taylor, President of Arby’s. “We’ve spent years perfecting the intricate smoked rib flavors and are proud to have Pusha remind people why Arby’s has the meats — and smokes the competition.”

The Country Style Rib Sandwich, which is constructed with premium country-style pork rib meat and is topped with melted Cheddar cheese, crispy onions, and smokey BBQ sauce, completely reimagines what a rib sandwich can be after being smoked for at least eight hours over hickory wood. For a brief period of time, the Country Style Rib sandwich is now offered at Arby’s.

Additionally, Arby and Pusha T worked together to create a limited-edition line of streetwear with a rural theme. Available starting on September 27, the line comprises goods with a country-inspired design like bolo ties, trucker hats, and shirts.