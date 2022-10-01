On Sunday, October 9, the Brooklyn Nets will have their yearly “Practice in the Park” at Pier 2 of Brooklyn Bridge Park. With one of New York City’s most famous views serving as the backdrop, fans are allowed to watch the Nets Practice on the floor. This is the sixth time Brooklyn Bridge Park has hosted a Nets open practice.

To kick off the team’s 10 Years in Brooklyn celebration, a free public event will start at noon and feature premium entertainment all afternoon. Before the team’s Practice, the Nets will host the inaugural Brooklyn Park Classic presented by SeatGeek, a 5v5 game featuring notable celebrities and influencers, with teams coached by Nets legend Kerry Kittles and New York Liberty player DiDi Richards. This year’s Practice in the Park will feature Joey Bada$$ and Flipp Dinero musical performances.

Youth from the neighborhood will be recognized on-court following the team’s Practice, and Brooklyn Nets players will present their jerseys in person. Through the community partners of the Nets, the children have been located.

Along with performances by the Brooklynettes Dance Team, Team Hype, and The Brooklyn Nets Beats Drumline, Practice in the Park will also feature food trucks, merchandise giveaways, and more. A barbershop and interactive photo opportunities, such as a station where fans may pose in a Nets press conference setup and enter to win a year’s supply of BioSteel, will also be available on-site. Community activity will include children from the Nets Academy and a girls’ basketball showcase showcasing some of the top middle school players in the city before the team takes the court.

Fans may follow the Brooklyn Nets on social media at @brooklynnets on all channels to get updates and be notified when tickets go on sale, or they can sign up for the Brooklyn Nets mailing list at brooklynnets.com.