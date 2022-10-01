Naomi Osaka, a four-time Grand Slam winner and Japanese tennis prodigy, was present at the NBA Japan Games 2022 at Saitama Super Arena. She hugged Japanese Olympic skateboarder Yuto Horigome and Washington Wizards forward Rui Hachimura before the game. Hachimura was the first Japanese player ever selected in the first round of the NBA Draft.

image002

The games featured two preseason battles between the Washington Wizards and Golden State Warriors. The Warriors won the first game Friday morning 96-87 behind 20 points and 9 rebounds from a returning James Wiseman. Hachimura added 13 points and 9 rebounds for the Wizards.

Moments from Japan can be seen below.

Advertisement