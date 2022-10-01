Yung Miami on Dating Diddy: ‘We’re Having the Time of Our Lives’

Yung Miami recently revealed that she is the owner of a new Maybach SUV. Hitting Instagram, she wrote, “Thank you Papi,” leading many to believe that Diddy was the buyer. With her previous picture having Diddy’s face on her socks, it’s a reasonable conclusion.

Thank you Papi ❄️🤍🚙💨 pic.twitter.com/XfOZ1ot4j2 — Yung Miami (@YungMiami305) September 23, 2022

Following the pictures, Yung Miami spoke with XXL and gave clarity to her relationship with Diddy.

“We are dating. We single, but we’re dating,” Yung Miami said. “People don’t know what dating means. He’s single, I’m single, but we’re dating. That’s what I mean when I say we go together. When we’re together, we’re together. We’re having the time of our lives, but we’re still single.”

On Miami’s new show on REVOLT TV, Cresha Please, Diddy confirmed the two are enjoying each other’s company, but also stated he is single.

“We go have dates, we’re friends, we go to exotic locations, we have great times,” Diddy said before expressing a desire to one day take her to church.

Hearing his details, Yung Miami clarified that they go together, “Real Bad.”

You can see the full episode below.