Happy Birthday to the late Detroit rapper Proof —born DeShaun Dupree Holton. Known for being a part of the group D12 and Eminem’s close friend he was even more than that. He was a part of the bands 5 Elementz, Funky Cowboys, Promatic, Goon Sqwad, and during his career. Proof released a solo album alongside 50 Cent, Method Man, Nate Dogg, B-Real of Cypress Hill, T3 of Slum Village, Obie Trice, King Gordy, Eminem, and D12 as collaborators. 15 years ago, we lost the talented rapper to senseless murder.

“You don’t know where to begin when you lose somebody who’s been such a big part of your life for so long. Proof and I were brothers,” said Eminem in a statement regarding the death of his best friend Proof. “He pushed me to become who I am. Without Proof’s guidance and encouragement there would have been a Marshall Mathers, but probably not an Eminem and certainly never a Slim Shady. Not a day will go by without his spirit and influence around us all. He will be missed as a friend, father, and both the heart and ambassador of Detroit hip-hop.”

Happy Birthday to a Detroit Legend!