[WATCH] Rapper Latto Receiving Backlash Following Her Comment To 9-Year-Old Reporter

[WATCH] Rapper Latto Receiving Backlash Following Her Comment To 9-Year-Old Reporter

Rapper Latto, formerly Miss Mulatto, the winner of Jermaine Dupri’s Lifetime reality series The Rap Game, is receiving backlash on social media. The 23-year-old declined to sign a record label with Dupri but has achieved enormous success following the show.

Latto is now in hot water for explaining her “sexually liberated” lifestyle to a 9-year-old fashion reporter.

Latto, made the comments in a NYFW interview with 9-year-old Taylen Biggs who was interviewing celebrities for Harper’s Baazar magazine.

“How would you describe your personal style?” the adorable child asked the 23-year-old “Big Energy” rapper.

Advertisement

“I think I’m authentic. I think I give modern, sexually liberated woman. You’ll learn about that later,” Latto told the minor.

Social media collectively agreed that it was the wrong message for a grown up to give a 9-year-old girl.

One Twitter user wrote, “Love Latto but this wouldn’t have been my answer for a little girl.”

Another person wrote:

“This was very inappropriate. An ‘I’m a very authentic and free-spirited person’ would’ve sufficed for a child that age. People no longer understand that there’s a time and place for everything.”

What do you think about Latto’s response?

Watch below.

Feature photo by Johnny Nunez