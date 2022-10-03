Over the weekend, videos and images of Antonio Brown exposing himself to guests in a swimming pool in Dubai hit the Internet. The New York Post dates the incident to May 14, citing he flashes his penis at a woman he had just met.
The woman was stated to be “fuming” after the incident. Brown allegedly also shoved his bare butt in the woman’s face.
“Every chance they get to sway the heat off themselves they use me,” Brown said in defense of himself on Twitter. “In the video you can clearly see she runs off with my swim trunks. If roles were reversed the headlines would read ‘AB having a wild night with nude female’. Yet when it’s me it automatically becomes a hate crime.”
He added, “It’s crazy to me that even after I retire there is disinformation coming out about me. Ironically, during a time when the NFL is getting heat for allowing players to play when they’re clearly concussed. They’ve been using black men as guinea pigs.”
Continuing his rap career, AB hit Instagram to deliver bars about his pool incident. You can hear him below.