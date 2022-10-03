We love seeing the love and support that Bey and Solange have for one another. Solange is the first African American to write and compose an original score for the New York City Ballet. Written for the show titled “Play Time” which premiered at Lincoln Center as part of NYCB’s Fall Fashion Gala with a number of performances slated for October and May. Yall Beyoncé (and Mama Tina) were both on the scene and didn’t hesitate to share with the world, her love and support for her baby sis. Over the weekend Beyoncé posted to her timeline a slideshow featuring photos and videos from the big evening at the ballet, including an image of a smiling Solange as she held a bouquet of flowers. With a heartfelt message that read ”My beloved sister, there are no words to express the pride and admiration I have for you. You are a visionary and one of one. Congratulations on being the first African American woman to compose for the New York City Ballet. The piece you composed is phenomenal. I love you deep.” and its obvious that they are fiercely protective of one another as she ended the caption with “Might I suggest you don’t f*** with my sis.”

Beyoncé’s message to Solange following her historic composition for the New York City Ballet. 🥹 pic.twitter.com/dIuhhcNsBS — Brooklyn White-Grier (@brooklynrwhite) October 1, 2022

Solange also shared photos on her Instagram page, showing herself posing at Lincoln Center, riding in the back of a limo with friends, a page of the musical notation from her score, and a shot of herself with her sister and their mother, Tina Knowles. With a caption that simply read “besttttt nightttt heart so fullll 🖤.”

The Knowles sisters have inspired and have shown all of us to dream and we are here to support them just as they support one another. Congratulations Solange.

