DRAM is set to release a new album, announcing What Had Happened Was… for release on Oct. 27. The new album will arrive on WAVER Records. In 2021, DRAM, then going by Shelley FKA DRAM, released a self-titled album.

The new album will feature singles “Wham” and the new release “Let Me See Your Phone,” which is available below.

DRAM recently delivered a loosie, “Chocolate Covered Strawberries,” which he detailed to Rated RnB as a nod to producing icons. “I wanted to make a R&B smash inspired by the nostalgia of production that geniuses like Timbaland & Missy Elliot brought to the forefront,” said DRAM.

You can hear the new single below.