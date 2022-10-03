A day after making his runway debut in the Balenciaga fashion show, Kanye West, now known as Ye, wore a t-shirt that read “White Lives Matter” during the YZY SZN 9 fashion show in Paris.

On the front of the shirt is The Pope, and various editions of the design were worn throughout the show. On hand at the show was Candace Owens who also wore the shirt.

“White Lives Matter” #YZYSZN9. The Pope is on the front. pic.twitter.com/kVJRqeOUhV — Vanessa Friedman (@VVFriedman) October 3, 2022

According to Complex, Ye addressed the crowd but did not reveal any reasoning for the specific “White Lives Matter” design.

Page Six notes Ye spoke about his ex-wife Kim Kardashian’s 2016 Paris robbery, Scooter Braun, current issues with Gap and Adidas, and more.

“I am Ye, and everyone here knows that I am the leader,” he said. “You can’t manage me.”

Images from the collection are available below.