Tickets for Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever are now available. To stoke the excitement of fans, Marvel has released a new trailer.

In the new trailer, the new Black Panther is unveiled. The silhouette of a woman sheds more light on the future of the franchise, and Shuri (Letitia Wright) is prominently featured in the trailer.

Wakanda Forever stars Lupita Nyong’o, Letitia Wright, Danai Gurira, Florence Kasumba, Winston Duke, Angela Bassett, Tenoch Huerta, Mabel Cadena, Alex Livinalli and Martin Freeman. Ryan Coogler returns as Director.

The film’s new trailer provides a look into the underwater kingdom of Atlantis and Namor, who can fly with his winged feet.

The trailer is available below.