Real Boston Richey began rapping only 11 months ago. The Tallahassee, FL native could not have fathomed the paceless progression of his young career. Instead, he is fulfilling a dream he had no intention of seeking.

“My plan was to never be a rapper,” said Real Boston Richey. “It was my cousin’s. He passed away, so I’m really living out my cousin’s dream.”

The passing of his cousin, in addition to being convinced by close friends, has led Real Boston Richey to transfer his lifestyle to the microphone.

“I didn’t just start to wear the stuff I wanted to wear or buy the cars I wanted to buy through rap,” he says. “God has always blessed me.”

The Florida native has taken elevated leaps in his first full year to ensure his growth. In August, he released his debut project, Public Housing, featuring Kodak Black, Lil Durk, Moneybagg Yo, Future, and more. The release of Public Housing sparked the public revelation of his mentorship with Future, who is featured twice on the new project.

“That’s my brother. That’s my mentor,” he says about Pluto.

Back in August, Future gifted Real Boston Richey with an FBG chain.

Even after me they gone know I’m da biggest stayed humble even when the odds was against me 🦅🦅🦅 @1future pic.twitter.com/585MjWiLRH — Real Boston Richey (@RealBostonRichy) September 9, 2022

For their collaboration, “Bullseye 2,” Future pulled up to Richey’s hometown, where they gave away shoes and fed the community as they shot the video. The “I Want You” rapper credits his philanthropic nature to his parents, who have been together for 30 years.

As one of Hip-Hop’s rising rookies, Real Boston Richey says his relationships with rappers typically do not stem from an attempt to collaborate with them. Instead, it is rooted in a genuine introduction and his ability to be personable.

While he has scored major collaborations on his debut project, he desires to expand his collaborative bag outside of Hip-Hop’s current heavyweights, with Bad Bunny at the top of his list. Real Boston Richey is willing to learn Spanish to make the dream collaboration a reality.

He understands to remain disciplined to continue his rise, The “Don’t Get Me Started” rapper has moved to Miami, where he says “studio time” is the main priority. With that mindset, Real Boston Richey remains hungry as he prepares to close out a momentous first year in Hip-Hop.