Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre to Release New Album ‘Missionary’ in Celebration of 30th Anniversary of ‘Doggystyle’

One of the greatest duos in Hip-Hop history, Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre, are set to release a new album. According to The Doggfather, the new album will be released in November.

Speaking with Stephen A. Smith on the Know Mercy podcast, Snoop revealed he and Dre have been in the lab.

“You’re the first one to hear this, me and Dr. Dre have been working on an album for the past two months, and it’ll be done in November,” Snoop said. “And it’s produced by Dr. Dre. It’s our 30th anniversary to Doggystyle. And the name of the album is Missionary.”

