The Miami HEAT have extended their sixth man of the year Tyler Herro. The team and Herro agreed to a four-year, $130 million extension heading into the 2022-23 season.

Last year, Herro averaged 20.7 points and will now have an annual salary of over $30 million. Herro, drafted in the same draft as Zian Willamson and Ja Morant, is now the sixth first-round player of the 2019 NBA draft class to secure an extension.

According to ESPN, Herro now joins Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo as the team’s $100 million players. The HEAT will kick off their season on October 19 when they host the Chicago Bulls.

And now we go to Tyler Herro: