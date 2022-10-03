Saturday Night Live returned for its new season. The opening musical guest is Hip-Hop icon, Kendrick Lamar.

During his time on the SNL stage, King Kendrick took the stage to deliver performances from his Mr. Morale and The Big Steppers album. He opened with “Rich Spirit” and “N95,” his second performance was “Father Time,” featuring Sampha.

Last week, Kendrick released pieces from his Mr. Morale and The Big Steppers’ tour. The collection dedicated to his new album “Mr Morale & The Big Steppers” features hoodies, shirts, and a hat. Items for sale include a “The Big Steppers Tour” design and an “Are You Happy For Me?” style, which takes its cue from the Big Steppers song “Savior.”

