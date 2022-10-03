Lyfe Jennings spent some time behind bars in his life. With Jeffrey Dahmer’s story being popular online due to a current Netflix mini-series, Jennings recalls encountering Dahmer, who asked him to sing.

“One particular day, Jeffery was like, ‘that’s you down there singing?'” Lyfe recalled. “He was like I like R&B, and you will never guess what song he asked me did I know, Mint Condition’s “Breakin My Heart (Pretty Brown Eyes).”

Jennings says he began to sing the song, and Jeffrey Dahmer beat the song out on the door. You can hear the entire wild story below.

