Ye hit the Runway for Balenciaga. On Sunday, Ye was at Paris Fashion Week and made his runway debut, opening the Balenciaga Summer 2023 show.

The runway, which was a mud pit, saw Ye’s opening stroll accented by all-black attire. He wore a jacket that had a “security” patch, a baseball cap, and leather pants.

According to Elle, Balenciaga’s creative director Demna said the mud is “a metaphor for digging for truth and being down to earth.”

Bella Hadid also modeled in the show, while Doja Cat, Kylie Jenner, and Ye’s children North, Chicago, Psalm, and Saint West were all in attendance.

Ye during SS23 Balenciaga runway pic.twitter.com/8JZfP8vYaS — M1 M1nd (@m1m1nd) October 2, 2022