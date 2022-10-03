Rihanna shut down the internet with her cryptic announcement that she would be the main performer at Super Bowl LVII next year. Rihanna has been relatively quiet for years now, and fans really did not expect to hear from her after she had her baby earlier this year. But now, fans are speculating about what is to come of her performance, and who she will bring out as a special guest.

One person in particular people seem to want her to share the stage with is her “Run This Town,” “All Of The Lights,” and “FourFiveSeconds” collaborator, Ye. He even took to Instagram to tease the possibility of sharing the stage with Rihanna during the halftime performance.

In his IG stories post, Ye shared a screenshot of an article from the Daily Mail, where they speculated who might make a guest appearance during the show.

Advertisement

Kanye wants to have a guest appearance during Rihanna’s Super Bowl Performance 👀‼️ pic.twitter.com/loCknXLGKa — RapTV (@Rap) September 30, 2022

The Super Bowl Halftime Show would make Rihanna’s first scheduled appearance since the birth of her son earlier this year. Rih announced that she would be performing at this year’s Super Bowl in an Instagram post featuring her tattooed hand holding a football, tagging Roc Nation and Apple Music.

It was also recently announced last month that Pepsi would be stepping down as the Halftime show sponsor with Apple Music serving as the sponsor instead.

You can check out some of the responses about Ye making a guest appearnace below.

I’m seeing tweets from Kanye fans begging for Rihanna to perform Run This Town and Eminem fans begging for LTWYL lol — Kat (@ghettogospeII) September 25, 2022

rihanna, jay z and kanye headlining super bowl and singing this would be fire pic.twitter.com/QNtDL9Quwe — ✧ (@sobernostalgla) September 25, 2022