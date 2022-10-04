There is no telling the direction Antonio Brown was going with this action, but only time will tell.

Antonio Brown has been enjoying his life outside of the NFL since he last left the field on January 2nd during the Buccaneers’ Week 18 game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Since then, he has performed at Rolling Loud and started a viral trend with the dance to his song, “Put That Sh*t On,” amongst other antics.

His most recent course of action was posting a picture of him hugging Tom Brady’s wife, Gisele Bündchen, as the two celebrated following the Buccaneers’ 2021 Super Bowl win.

Advertisement

“Put that Sh*t On,” AB captioned the picture and several pointing finger emojis.

AB also made news this weekend after getting kicked out of a public pool for allegedly exposing himself.

The post comes amidst Brady and his wife’s speculated marriage problems. Bündchen has yet to attend a Buccaneers game this season, stemming from allegations that she did not support the 7-time Super Bowl Champion’s return to the league after retiring in February.

During the 2020 season, Tom Brady invited Antonio Brown to stay with him at his home and was a big advocate of Brown being on the Bucs’ roster. The move led to Brady capturing his 7th Super Bowl title.

Just remember, Tom Brady invited Antonio Brown into his home where his wife and kids live. No sacred honor. Anything for another win. I like Brady. But it's a really bad look. Men have surrendered their honor for material gain and adulation. We're soulless cowards. — Jason Whitlock (@WhitlockJason) October 1, 2022

Brady has yet to comment on his former’s teammate’s post as the Bucs fell short to Patrick Mahomes and The Chiefs 41-31 Sunday night.