Beyoncé is blending the world of Renaissance and Tiffany & Co. In her new campaign with the world-famous jeweler, Beyoncé brings in her “Summer Renaissance” single, which closed her latest album.

The new campaign is shot by Mark Romanek and is titled Lose Yourself in Love, bringing a lively nightclub to life in a set of Black and White visuals. Keeping it fully true to the Renaissance era, Beyoncé takes her thrown on top of a jeweled horse.

In the video, Beyoncé performers for the crowd while wearing pieces from Jean Schlumberger.

“I am honored to continue the partnership with Tiffany and Co. and to explore even deeper how beautiful our connections are, when we truly celebrate the relationship and importance of love that we have for ourselves as individuals,” Beyoncé said in a previous statement.

You can see the spot below.