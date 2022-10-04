Kanye West always seems to find a new way to anger the masses and embroil himself in controversy. This time, it happened at his YZYSZN 9 fashion show at Paris Fashion Week.

Before the models came out, Ye went in front of a crowd of people watching to tell them not to focus on the negative things about his show but to focus on the good things. Well, it was pretty hard for people to focus on the show when the t-shirt Ye was wearing had a collage of Pope John Paul II on the front and the phrase “White Lives Matter” on the back.

Kanye West wearing a White Lives Matter hoodie‼️😳 pic.twitter.com/9Xr7UCQAdF — RapTV (@Rap) October 3, 2022

Ye wearing the t-shirt became a talked-about topic on social media, with many slamming West for wearing the t-shirt, just 4 years after his inflammatory remarks about Harriet Tubman and his infamous “slavery was a choice” speech he gave in front of TMZ staff in New York. The internet was also outraged at the fact that other Black models in the show wore the t-shirt, meaning that it will most likely release with the rest of the Yeezy Season 9 collection.

One of those infuriated with Kanye’s decision to make and wear the shirt was Boosie Badazz, who has never shied away from controversy either.

“@kanyewest AFTER ALL WE BEEN THROUGH AS A RACE YOU PUT THIS DISRESPECTFUL SHIT ON!!” Boosie tweeted. “U GIVES NO FUCKS ABOUT HOW BLACKS HAVE DIED N SUFFERED TO THE HANDS OF THE WHITE MAN. N U SAY BUSH DONT LIKE BLACK PEOPLE…REALLY NIGGA.”

Oop! Boosie reminding Kanye West about his 2005 comments he made about George Bush. Thoughts? 👀 pic.twitter.com/JOUg30ccZa — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) October 3, 2022

Even Jaden Smith who was at the fashion show left when he saw the models wearing the shirt.

“I had to dip lol,” Jaden tweeted in a series of tweets. “I Don’t Care Who’s It Is If I Don’t Feel The Message I’m Out,” he added in another tweet. “Black Lives Matter,” he tweeted. Even in a now deleted tweet, Jaden said that he does not stand by Ye’s decision to have the slogan on the shirt and that the multi-hypenate does not have the full support of the youth.

“I can’t stand behind what Kanye’s saying, he does not have the full support of the youth,” Jaden also tweeted.

I Had To Dip Lol — Jaden (@jaden) October 3, 2022

I Don’t Care Who’s It Is If I Don’t Feel The Message I’m Out. — Jaden (@jaden) October 3, 2022