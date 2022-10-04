Coolio Was Booked to Headline First Las Vegas Residency Before His Death

Coolio Was Booked to Headline First Las Vegas Residency Before His Death

Coolio was reportedly on a visit to Los Angeles for a passport issue to make a trip to Germany before his sudden death. He was currently living in Las Vegas, where TMZ revealed he was getting ready to headline his first residency.

Coolio was reportedly in talks with Fan Rebellion, a production company that promotes the residency Boombox! that operates at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino. The residency was confirmed by the company’s Chief Creative Officer, Jimmy Maynes.

Boombox! books Hip-Hop stars from the 1980s and ’90s and previously had shows with CeeLo Green and Tone Loc. Maynes revealed Coolio was set to start in late October and perform through the second week of November. The residency was set for 10 shows in 10 days.

Advertisement

Coolio was set to be the headliner of a show that featured other rappers and was only booked to perform three songs: “Gangsta’s Paradise,” ‘1, 2, 3, 4,’ and “C U When U Get There.”

Coolio was planning to have backup dancers, a two-story video screen, and a series of outfit changes.

Coolio passed away last Wednesday (Sept. 28). After being unresponsive in a friend’s bathroom, EMTs attempted 45 minutes of emergency CPR to revive Coolio. According to TMZ, EMTs attempted to give CPR for nearly an hour before declaring the rapper dead.