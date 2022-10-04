Deluxe Edition of Janet Jackson’s ‘The Velvet Rope’ to Release on Friday in Celebration of 25th Anniversary

On Friday, October 7, exactly 25 years after its premiere, a new deluxe edition of Janet Jackson‘s Grammy-winning record The Velvet Rope will be made available.

No fewer than ten bonus tracks, including highly sought-after B-sides and remixes, will be included in the new edition and be made available for the first time on streaming services. These include the rare singles “Accept Me” and “God’s Stepchild.”

The remixes include Timbaland and Missy “Misdemeanor” Elliott’s remix of “Go Deep,” Teddy Riley and Missy “Misdemeanor” Elliott’s remix of “I Get Lonely” with BLACKstreet, and the remixes of “Got ‘Til It’s Gone” and “Go Deep” by J. Dilla (Ummah Jay Dee). Also included are club mixes of several tracks by Tony Moran, Jason Nevins, David Morales & Frankie Knuckles, Masters at Work, and Tony Humphries.

According to udiscovermusic, the remastered versions of the “Go Deep,” “I Get Lonely,” “You,” “Got ’Til It’s Gone,” and “Together Again [Deeper Remix” videos will hit YouTube.

The deluxe edition of Janet Jackson’s The Velvet Rope will be available Friday, but you can pre-save now.