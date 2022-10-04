As Gunna awaits his January 2023 trial for his role in YSL’s R.I.C.O. case, words of encouragement are needed for the Atlanta artist. He has been denied bond twice since his arrest earlier this year in May and awaits a decision on his third filing for a bond hearing. No other than Diddy decided to give a pep talk to YSL member, telling him to “keep the faith” and stay “laser focused.”

Diddy posted a video of himself offering Gunna some words of encouragement.

“I’m praying, man. I’m praying,” Diddy said to Gunna. “Yeah, that’s it. They gonna work. I’m doing nothing but preserving my self and keeping my mind together and getting myself right for when I’m back out there,” Gunna replied

Advertisement

“I’m sorry you going through this, though, king. You feel me?” Puff said. Gunna added: “But it’s part of the journey so I have to just understand that. It’s just about climbing and refocusing and making sure I’m prepared for when I do come out.”

Diddy then began telling Gunna to trust in God and that his time behind bars is going to make him “stronger.”

“I know you was cold before, but you know, sometimes God — that’s what he does. He takes us through these crazy journeys, man,” he said. “I know you supposed to be out here, man. I know it’s just gonna make you stronger and we getting ready for your return.

“Empower your mind every single second, stay in a high frequency. Know that it’s gonna be alright, it’s for a reason that you don’t even know about and just get ready for your return. You got some good time in there to be laser focused and do a lot of positive things and dream big and bold.”

Diddy continued: “Know that I’m praying for you and my God answers my prayers, when I put that special prayer on. And you deserve that. You’re a beautiful person, and beautiful brother and I can’t wait to see the things you do when you come out and you get back, king. I love you.”

Gunna replied: “I love you too. Appreciate you for everything, king. Everything.”