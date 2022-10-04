This evening, with the airing of BET’s Hip Hop Awards, we reflect on the most legendary cultural awards show of all time in Hip Hop. Concluding a lengthy hiatus, The SOURCE AWARDS is planning to mount a strong comeback. The last SOURCE Awards show was in 2005, unfortunately leaving a profound impact and void on the culture. Despite other Awards shows, there has not been any close competition to the iconic Source Awards, period. We all know this is true. For transparency, the Source Awards is also owned by this site (and The Source Magazine under The NorthStar Group owned by super-attorney L. Londell McMillan). With the 50th anniversary of Hip-Hop and the 35th anniversary of The SOURCE looming, the time is now.

Once a scene for the battle of Hip-Hop supremacy, the SOURCE Awards, both in the physical and awards, will soon return in the spirit of peace and positivity, ultimately boasting the most significant genre of music on the planet.

With eyes on a potential 2023 return, here are just five (of many) reasons Hip-Hop needs The SOURCE Awards BACK.

1. Returning an Iconic Show for a New Generation

The SOURCE Awards have not been on the air for quite some time. During such absence, legends like Drake, Kendrick Lamar, and Nicki Minaj sprouted and flourished into iconic stars. Hip-hop also lost titans in DMX, Big Pun, and Biz Markie without the production of an essential platform to give them their just “in memoriam” acknowledgment. That should absolutely end. A return of The SOURCE Awards will bring in a generation of stars to now blend alongside the magazine’s trek into the digital age and beyond while connecting with the icons that this crop of stars and those that will come later stand on their shoulders.

2. Back By Popular Demand

No matter what Awards show comes on, The Source Awards is the blueprint. The people in Hip Hop culture reflect back and ask for the return of The SOURCE Awards because they cannot be imitated. A hub for moments, controversial or iconic, no show like The SOURCE Awards exists. With The SOURCE’s social media exploding after every other show, it will return by popular demand. With a focus on promoting peace and the power of Hip-Hop, fans will immediately gravitate to a show that no one has been able to replace.

3. To Create More Moments

Hip-Hop is as much about the nostalgic moments as it is about the future. The SOURCE Awards have often been a part of valuable moments with our Hip-Hop heroes. To this day, Andre 3000’s statement, “The South Got Somethin’ to Say,” remains a roll call. For us to look back, we must represent the culture and creativity in the present. With the emergence of so many regions of Hip-Hop, it’s time to create a platform for more to shine. Remember this one, “If you dont want your record company president all up in your videos, come to Death Row.” These are the irreplaceable Hip Hop moments we love…

4. A True Black-Owned Awards Show

No shade to anyone else, but there is no current, Black-owned Awards show rooted in Hip-Hop. Don’t believe us? Look it up….. Now that you have returned from your Googles, The Source is independent and Black-owned. Need we say more? Our culture, our people, our music. The Source Awards under all Black ownership is truly for us and from us.

5. Giving the Proper Flowers

The SOURCE Awards were initially created to give awards to the people who properly deserve them, before the Grammys even had a Rap Music category, and to big-up real hip hop and not just crossover hits. The SOURCE celebrated the proper categorization of our art and styles and an accurate assessment of talent and bodies of work. If you are nominated, you belong there. Remember when Snoop said, “Y’all don’t love the West Coast?!” We do. And we will get it right.



Join us in our push for the return of The SOURCE Awards…