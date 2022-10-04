Jason Lee, owner of Hollywood Unlocked, parted ways with Kanye amid the public backlash over Ye sporting a “White Lives Matter” shirt in Paris.

According to Eurweb.com, Lee quit as Kanye’s head of media and partnerships on Monday.

Lee re-posted a photo of conservative pundit Candace Owens and Kanye wearing matching WLM shirts on his Instagram page on Monday.

Jason wrote:

“I love Ye as a person, and I support free speech. But this is gaslighting black people and empowering white supremacy,” Lee wrote in the photo caption.

“Not sure if he has any friends left to tell him but this is utterly disappointing.

I’m going to exercise free speech and say, nobody black has ever said that white lives don’t matter. But when black people do this it just screams the need for white validation.

Not to mention, adding Candace Owens to this photo is beyond reprehensible. I understand he believes in her right to free speech but her speech is typically embedded in self hate, a determination to promote white supremacy, and she lacks integrity.

This is sad.”