Kim Kardashian is taking her justice mission to true crime podcasting. On Monday, Spotify announced a new podcast titled Kim Kardashian’s The System: The Case of Kevin Keith.

The new series released the trailer and the first two episodes on Monday. The System details the story of Kevin Keith, an Ohio man who was arrested and charged for a triple homicide in 1994.

The podcast description reads:

“There is no physical evidence exclusively tying [Kevin] to the crime, yet he has spent 28 years of his life behind bars, with many of those on death row. Kevin’s brother Charles has always been convinced of his innocence, and to this day, works relentlessly to clear Kevin’s name. Over 8 episodes, Kim and team will take a deep dive into the case, raise important questions, and try to shed light on a legal system that can often be deliberately puzzling. Though it’s said, ‘innocent until proven guilty,’ was Kevin Keith really given a fair shot? Draw your own conclusions in this twisted, heartbreaking, and at times, unbelievable story.”

