Stephen Curry’s inclusion as a playable golfer in PGA TOUR® 2K23 amplifies the game’s star power. The eight-time All-Star and four-time NBA champion, who was also named MVP of the Finals in 2022, is regarded as the league’s all-time greatest shooter. He is an excellent addition to the PGA TOUR 2K23 roster, and when he’s not shooting deep threes, he’s burying putts on the golf course. Stephen Curry, dressed in a distinctive Under Armour Curry Iso-Chill Golf adjustable cap, Charged Curry SL shoes, Curry Polar polo shirt, and Curry Limitless shorts, will be accessible to all players as a free download at launch.

Curry won’t be the only basketball icon in the game. For gamers who pre-order PGA TOUR 2K23 Standard Edition, Deluxe Edition, or Tiger Woods Edition, basketball star Michael Jordan will also be playable at launch. The Michael Jordan Bonus Pack contains Jordan. Players can challenge the two basketball greats to a head-to-head match in the exhibition and play locally or online to find out which basketball legend is the greater links legend. Players can challenge distinguished PGA TOUR pros, including Tiger Woods, Xander Schauffele, Tony Finau, Brooke Henderson, Lydia Ko, and more.