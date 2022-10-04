Tom Brady and his wide Gisele Bündchen have reportedly retained divorce lawyers amid their marital woes.

According to Page Six, multiple sources close to the couple says that the two have retained divorce lawyers, months after an “epic fight” stemming from Tom’s decision to un-retire from the NFL.

“I never actually thought this argument would be the end of them, but it looks like it is,” one source told Page Six. “I don’t think there will be any coming back now. They both have lawyers and are looking at what a split will entail, who gets what and what the finances will be.”

Advertisement

Last month it was reported that the two were having issues in their marriage and that Gisele wished that Tom was more active in their 3 childrens lives. It was also reported that Gisele has left their Tampa Bay home and was living in their house in Costa Rica.

“Obviously, I have my concerns—this is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present,” Bündchen said in an interview with Elle magazine. “I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too.”

This is a developing story