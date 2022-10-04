Last year, Hip Hop crooner Kevin Gates responded to cultural critic Charleston White saying that Gates had been acting “strange” since being released from prison. Gates told White that he’s a fan of his activism, but said that criticizing others in order to lift himself up is bad business.

Charleston later told Say Cheese TV that Kevin’s response “made me feel like a horrible person.”

Now, a video of Charleston and Kevin meeting in person has surfaced and the meeting was very positive, with Kevin heard telling Charleston, “We love you. We appreciate your honesty.” Kevin also posted photos from their meeting on his IG, which he captioned, “When you lead with Love the opportunities are endless – I love you all.”

