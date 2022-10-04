With initial reactions to Emancipation pouring in, the new Apple film starring Will Smith has delivered the initial trailer.

In the trailer, Smith stars as Peter, a slave who escapes from a Louisiana plantation to join the Union Army. The film also stars Ben Foster, Charmaine Bingwa, and Steven Ogg.

On Instagram, Smith stated it is “the hardest movie I’ve ever made” and thanked Apple for their support. “Shoutout to Apple who doubled (and tripled) down on their commitment to deliver this epic story to the world,” he wrote.

Making its screening debut at the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation’s 51st Annual Legislative Conference, Smith spoke about what led him to be part of a film set in slavery.

“Throughout my career, I’ve turned down many films that were set in slavery,” Smith said. “I never wanted to show us like that. And then this picture came along. And this is not a film about slavery. This is a film about freedom. This is a film about resilience. This is a film about faith.”

The Hollywood Reporter noted he added the film is “about the heart of a man.”

Emancipation is directed by Antoine Fuqua and tells the story of Peter, who escaped a plantation in Louisiana to reunite with his family, and joined the Union Army. In that army, his back was medically examined, and his wounds became “the first viral image.”

Smith added, “Cameras had just been created, and the image of whipped Peter went around the world. It was a rallying cry against slavery, and this was a story that exploded and blossomed in my heart that I wanted to be able to deliver to you in a way that only Antoine Fuqua could deliver.”