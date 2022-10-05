It seems as if people have finally had enough of Kanye’s antics, and his latest stunt is receiving attention from members of the Black Lives Matter movement. Ahmaud Arbery’s mother, Wanda Cooper-James, recently called out Ye for his shirt that said “White Lives Matter” in a statement to Rolling Stones magazine.

James said in a statement through her attorney that Ye’s latest stunt is a mockery of the BLM movement and it legitimizes “extremist” behavior.

“As a result of his display ‘White Lives Matter’ started trending in the U.S., which would directly support and legitimize extremist behavior, [much] like the behavior that took the life of her son,” James’ attorney said.

“That is the thing that Wanda and families like hers continue to fight against. This mockery of the Black Lives Matter movement and his now denunciation of the movement as some sort of hoax flies directly in the face [of what he’s said]. It’s confusing for her, it’s confusing for the families to receive his support privately, but publicly to set us all back.”

Kanye West’s latest stunt has not only brought rebukes from his music and fashion industry peers, but from the mother of Ahmaud Arbery, whom the rapper had privately supported after her son was murdered in a racially-motivated attack. https://t.co/KPSrhISRLT — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) October 4, 2022

Kanye has since doubled down on his position, calling the BLM movement a “scam” in now deleted IG posts. “Everyone knows that Black Lives Matter was a scam. Now it’s over. You’re welcome,” he wrote.

Kanye West calls BLM a Scam via his Instagram stories pic.twitter.com/ka7pXemwvq — TheBreadBatch (@TheBreadBatch) October 4, 2022

Kanye infamously wore the shirt during his YZYSZN 9 fashion show during Paris Fashion Week on Monday, Oct 3. West has been scolded by other celebrities, social media, and fashion critics for his polarizing and controversial t-shirt.