Following the death of Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman, famed film director Ryan Coogler once wanted to walk away from Hollywood. Speaking with Entertainment Weekly recalls the moment he decided he was “walking away from this business.”

“‘I didn’t know if I could make another movie period, [let alone] another Black Panther movie, because it hurt a lot. I was like, ‘Man, how could I open myself up to feeling like this again?'”

Coogler stated he would rewatch old footage of himself with Boseman and watch interviews that spoke to what portraying T’Challa meant to Boseman.

“I was poring over a lot of our conversations that we had, towards what I realized was the end of his life,” Coogler said. “I decided that it made more sense to keep going.”

Coogler would go on to create the sequel in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which is sure to be an emotional ride for fans worldwide.

Tickets for Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever are now available. To stoke the excitement of fans, Marvel has released a new trailer.

In the new trailer, the new Black Panther is unveiled. The silhouette of a woman sheds more light on the future of the franchise, and Shuri (Letitia Wright) is prominently featured in the trailer.

Wakanda Forever stars Lupita Nyong’o, Letitia Wright, Danai Gurira, Florence Kasumba, Winston Duke, Angela Bassett, Tenoch Huerta, Mabel Cadena, Alex Livinalli, and Martin Freeman. Ryan Coogler returns as Director.

The film’s new trailer provides a look into the underwater kingdom of Atlantis and Namor, who can fly with his winged feet.

The trailer is available below.