Draymond Green, Lisa Leslie, P.J. Tucker to Appear on New Episode of ‘UNINTERRUPTED The Shop’

On Friday, Oct. 7, a new episode of the Sports Emmy® Award-winning series UNINTERRUPTED The Shop presented by GREY GOOSE will premiere exclusively on UNINTERRUPTED’s YouTube channel.

Four-time NBA champion Draymond Green, three-time WNBA MVP Lisa Leslie, and NBA Sneaker King & NBA Champion P.J. Tucker will appear alongside executive producers LeBron James, Maverick Carter, and co-creator Paul Rivera.

The Shop’s premiere episode was the first recorded in front of a live audience. The video was shot inside the LeBron James Innovation Center on Nike’s World Headquarters campus in Beaverton, Oregon. It covers a variety of subjects, such as parenting while a professional athlete, wedding crashers and guest lists, NBA players supporting the WNBA, cultivating a “dawg mentality,” Serena Williams’ cultural impact, and LeBron’s reflection on one of his greatest sporting achievements.

A limited edition “Headquarters” long sleeve t-shirt in two colorways (black and yellow), retailing for $65 and sold exclusively online on the UNINTERRUPTED Store and UNINTERRUPTED Instagram Shop, will be released in conjunction with this new episode.

The Shop’s recipe for innovative and developing distinctive experiences where renowned artists, performers, athletes, and advocates come together for real, unfiltered, untapped dialogues and storytelling is still in place with Season 5. This involves learning what makes people tick, what will get them to open up, and what will cause them to reveal “inner circle” information that they ordinarily wouldn’t share on any typical show. Each episode brings together a distinct mix of characters for casual, open, and vulnerable conversations while the cameras roll and guests reach a deeper storytelling level.