Freddie Gibbs and Jeezy haven’t been on the same page for quite some time. Thankfully, that beef is over. During a visit to the Bootleg Kev Podcast, Gangsta Gibbs revealed the two ran into each other at an airport and handled it like men.

“I seen Jeezy at the airport with his wife,” Gibbs said. “I was with my girl. We shook hands and hugged and was just like, ‘Man, salute.’ It was a relief for both of us I feel like.

“We exchanged numbers and we both got on a plane and that was it. It was one of the most beautiful things ever. I been put it behind me, but I had to see him. And then when you look back, man, it wasn’t really nothing. That was fucking a music disagreement.”

Gibbs would go on to state he looked up to Jeezy, learned a lot from him, and he was one of his favorite rappers. Overall, Gibbs chalked the whole situation up to miscommunication. You can hear the conversation below.