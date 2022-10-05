Ice Cube revealed on a recent episode of Drink Champs that Warner Bros rejected two scripts he submitted for the fourth and final installment of the Friday franchise.

Cube told N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN during a live taping of Drink Champs during LL Cool J’s “Rock The Bells” weekend. “I’m trying to get it out of Warner Brothers, they don’t believe in the culture man,” Cube said. He then added that Warner Bros retains the distribution rights to the film franchise as well. “I had two scripts. I wrote one; it was the shit. They was like, ‘Yo, we don’t want Craig and Day-Day in jail, ’cause Craig and Day-Day went to jail for selling weed before it was legal!”

Cube added: “Then after they rejected it they had all these fucking movies about going to jail: Orange Is The New Black … Get Hard. So then I wrote another script, and the script was really about … the youngsters in the hood having beef with the OG’s in the hood and Craig has to come back and squash that because Smokey’s son is the new Deebo and he’s wylin!

Cube said that Warner also rejected that script, and in the mean time, both John Witherspoon and Tommy Lister Jr. passed. “They tripped on it man, they fucked around and then John Witherspoon passed. Then Deebo passed … they just fucked it up.”

LL Cool J ended up making an appearance while Cube was speaking and chimed in on the situation with him and Warner, calling the Friday franchise a “unbelievable franchise” that “definitely needs to continue.”

However, this is not the first time Cube has publicly spoken out against Warner Bros. At John Witherspoon’s funeral in 2019, Cube called out the studio for not letting Witherspoon reprise one of his most beloved characters one last time.

“I really apologize to my friend for not getting the next Friday movie made,” Cube said.

“It’s not my fault. Some dumbass people in Hollywood at New Line Cinema, if you wanna … you can email Toby Emmerich and Richard Brener if you feel like I feel. Yeah, you punks had two scripts and you didn’t wanna do them.

Cube added: “That’s the real. We were tryin’ to make that movie for years and we couldn’t get it done. We got the other three and we got our memories.”

You can watch the full interview below.