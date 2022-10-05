The Special Tour‘s European leg has been announced by Lizzo, and it will begin on February 17, 2023, at Spektrum in Oslo, Norway. Following her North American tour this fall, she will visit 16 locations in Europe.

Lizzo just won the ‘Video for Good Award’ at the 2022 VMAs for “About Damn Time,” and the same song also reached number one on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart and the top 10 in 12 other nations. Her most recent album, Special, debuted at number two on the US Billboard 200 chart and went on to become the highest-charting female artist album of 2022.

The 17-date European portion of the tour, which is being produced by Live Nation, continues through cities such as Copenhagen, Amsterdam, Paris, Milan, and more before coming to an end with two nights at London’s O2 Arena on March 15 and 16, 2023.

You can see the full European tour dates below.

February 17 – Oslo, NO – Spektrum

February 18 – Copenhagen, DK – Royal Arena

February 20 – Hamburg, DE – Barclays Arena

February 23 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome

February 24 – Antwerp, BE – Sportpaleis

February 27 – Cologne, DE – Lanxess Arena

February 28 – Berlin, DE– Mercedes-Benz Arena

March 2 – Milan, IT – Mediolanum Forum

March 3 – Zurich, CH – Hallenstadion

March 5 – Paris, FR– Accor Arena

March 8 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro Arena

March 9 – Birmingham, UK – Utilitia Arena

March 11 – Manchester, UK – AO Arena

March 13 – Dublin, IE – 3Arena

March 15 – London, UK – O2 Arena

March 16 – London, UK – O2 Arena