The Special Tour‘s European leg has been announced by Lizzo, and it will begin on February 17, 2023, at Spektrum in Oslo, Norway. Following her North American tour this fall, she will visit 16 locations in Europe.
Lizzo just won the ‘Video for Good Award’ at the 2022 VMAs for “About Damn Time,” and the same song also reached number one on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart and the top 10 in 12 other nations. Her most recent album, Special, debuted at number two on the US Billboard 200 chart and went on to become the highest-charting female artist album of 2022.
The 17-date European portion of the tour, which is being produced by Live Nation, continues through cities such as Copenhagen, Amsterdam, Paris, Milan, and more before coming to an end with two nights at London’s O2 Arena on March 15 and 16, 2023.
You can see the full European tour dates below.
February 17 – Oslo, NO – Spektrum
February 18 – Copenhagen, DK – Royal Arena
February 20 – Hamburg, DE – Barclays Arena
February 23 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome
February 24 – Antwerp, BE – Sportpaleis
February 27 – Cologne, DE – Lanxess Arena
February 28 – Berlin, DE– Mercedes-Benz Arena
March 2 – Milan, IT – Mediolanum Forum
March 3 – Zurich, CH – Hallenstadion
March 5 – Paris, FR– Accor Arena
March 8 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro Arena
March 9 – Birmingham, UK – Utilitia Arena
March 11 – Manchester, UK – AO Arena
March 13 – Dublin, IE – 3Arena
March 15 – London, UK – O2 Arena
March 16 – London, UK – O2 Arena