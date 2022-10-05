Reebok and sports card manufacturer Panini America has today unveiled a unique partnership that combines the worlds of sneakers and collectibles and features Allen Iverson and the renowned “Prizm” brand as cultural icons. Releasing globally Nov. 4 alongside a retro-inspired fashion capsule ($40-$60), the collection is championed by three “Prizm” parallel renditions of “A.I.”’s famous Question basketball sneaker.

With its high-gloss Optichrome designs, sought-after rookies, and desired short-print parallels, Panini America’s “Prizm” sports card line, which was first released in 2012, has swiftly become one of the most wanted and iconic items in contemporary sports card culture. Then there is Allen Iverson, a six-foot-tall guard from Hampton, Virginia, who burst onto the scene as a rookie in 1996 and went on to reinvent basketball and its numerous subcultures while donning his distinctive Reebok Question. These two unstoppable forces collide in Reebok x Panini America.

“This has been a long time coming,” commented Jason Howarth, VP of Marketing at Panini America. ““The Prizm brand has helped launch sports trading cards into the global mainstream. It reaches beyond the hobby, just like Iverson reaches beyond basketball. To be able to authentically bring together two iconic brands who each have such a deep connection to sports, collectibles, and culture – we think this one will be fun for everyone who engages with it.”

Fans of “Prizm” will like the distinctive design touches, which span three distinct parallels and include shrink-wrap-inspired all-over logo branding, embroidered Iverson autographs, light-reactive parallel treatments, vintage Panini yellow-tag branding, “Rookie Shoe” badge hang tags, and more.

Question Mid “Tiger Prizm” (HQ1097/$170, HQ1103/$110): Widely available in adult and youth sizing, this wearable colorway nods Iverson’s tenacity, taking cues from Panini America’s admired “Tiger Prizm” parallel with overlays across a white leather upper.

Question Low “Rookie Signature Prizm” (HQ1099​/$140): Available in more-limited quantities, this design puts a glossy royal blue “Prizm” spin on the low-cut Question, paying homage to Iverson’s rookie team colors.

Question Mid “Black Pulsar Prizm” (HQ4135/$170): Rare in distribution, this Question Mid offers a narrative on the flashing lights surrounding A.I. via Panini America’s hyper-rare “Black Pulsar Prizm” treatment on the upper alongside smooth suede overlays.

A pack of limited-edition Panini America x Reebok Iverson trading cards will be included with certain pairs purchased through Reebok.com and regional shops. Each card has exquisite photographs of artificial intelligence (A.I.) from the early 2000s, taken by renowned photographer Gary Land, with designs that were inspired by the “Prizm,” “Question,” and other Reebok Iverson product lines. Customers will be able to “pull” unique “Prizm” parallel cards, short-printed Iverson on-card autographed cards, Iverson-worn patches, and more from these packs.

You can see the highly-anticipated set of sneakers below.