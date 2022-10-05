Renowned producer, social activist, and pioneering Black music executive Quincy Jones has officially joined Tik Tok.

In addition to announcing the creation of his TikTok account, Jones also posts his first-ever video on the service, which features inspirational advice. The channel will include exclusive video content, motivational speeches, and a rundown of timeless works from Jones’ illustrious production library.

The TikTok audience has already embraced Quincy Jones’ work, utilizing classic songs like Michael Jackson’s “Bad” (1.4M+ total creations) and “Billie Jean” (281K+ creations), as well as Jones’ 1962 song “Soul Bossa Nova” (13K+ creations), which was famously featured in the Austin Powers movies.

Advertisement

You can see Quincy Jones’s first Tik Tok message below.