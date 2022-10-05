Just like any other human on the planet would be, Rihanna is nervous about her Super Bowl halftime performance. TMZ caught up with the billionaire as she strolled Bristol Farms in Los Angeles and questioned on the upcoming epic performance.

“I’m nervous,” Rihanna said. “But I’m excited.”

Rihanna would go on to sidestep questions about her supporting guest, giving a “maybe” to A$AP Rocky.

Following the reveal that Rihanna will lead the inaugural Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show, Dr. Dre joined Ebro Darden live on Apple Music 1 to offer advice about the performance.

“Oh, my God,” Dr. Dre opened. “Let me tell you something, man. I actually just got the news that Rihanna’s going to do it, and I’m a super fan of Rihanna. I can’t wait to see what she’s going to do.

“I just like her and what she does, and her get down, and how she approaches her artistry and the whole nine. It’s fantastic. She has the opportunity to really blow us away. I know we set the bar extremely high.”

When asked what Rihanna should do in preparation, Dr. Dre kept the solution short: “Put the right people around you, and have fun. That’s basically what it is, making sure you have the right creative people around you. She might want to look into some of the people that we used to do our show.”