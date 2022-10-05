The stage was set in Arlington, Texas and New York Yankees star Aaron Judge blasted his 62nd home run of the season at Choctaw Stadium. The homer opened the game and broke the AL Record for single-season home runs once held by Roger Maris.

The hit came off Texas pitcher Jesus Tinoco and served as relief for the Yankees slugger.

“It’s a big relief. I think that everyone can sit back down in their seats and watch the ballgame, you know? No, but it’s been a fun ride so far,” Judge said to ESPN. “Getting a chance to do this, with the team we’ve got, the guys surrounding me, the constant support from my family whose been with me through this whole thing … it’s been a great honor.”

Advertisement

The ball exited the field of play at 102 mpg and traveled 391 feet for the record. It was caught by Cory Youmans of Dallas, who stated he had not thought about what he would do with the ball yet. Judge believes the fan has the right to do what he wishes with the ball.

“I don’t know where it is,” Judge said. “It would be nice to get it, but that guy made a great catch.”

You can see the historic moment below.

The AL Home Run King. Case Closed. pic.twitter.com/mapR8JQPZb — New York Yankees (@Yankees) October 5, 2022