Brittney Griner’s appeal of her nine-year prison sentence for drug possession will begin on Oct. 25. Griner was convicted on Aug. 4 after officers stated they found cannabis oil in her luggage as she attempted to fly out from Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport.

Griner acknowledged having the canisters in her suitcase but said she had packed them accidentally. Her defense team provided formal confirmation that she had received a cannabis prescription for pain relief.

According to ESPN, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken revealed a proposal was on the table to bring home Griner and Paul Whelan for an exchange of a Russian Arms dealer. To date, no deal has been completed to the public’s knowledge.

The United States, under the leadership of the Biden Administration, led the swap of Marine veteran Trevor Reed for a Russian pilot who was convicted of drug trafficking conspiracy.