Dennis Rodman, August Alsina, Tamar Braxton & More to Star in the Return of VH1’s ‘The Surreal Life’

The Surreal Life will debut on VH1 on Monday, October 24 at 9 PM ET/PT with back-to-back episodes, the network announced today. In the series, eight totally dissimilar celebrities will coexist for a once-in-a-lifetime bizarre experience that will test their temperaments and weak spots and force these stars to reveal themselves in the most unvarnished and unforeseen ways.

The cast includes R&B singer August Alsina, actress and former WWE superstar CJ Perry, NBA Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman, Actor Franki Muniz, Actress Kim Coles, makeup artist Manny MUA, Adult film star Stormy Daniels, and Grammy-nominated singer Tamar Braxton.

You can see the trailer for the upcoming series below.

