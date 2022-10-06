Jeezy and DJ Drama Announces New Project ‘SNOFALL’ for Oct. 21

On Oct. 21, 2022, JEEZY reunites with close friend and collaborator DJ Drama to deliver a brand-new project called SNOFALL.

The duo previously signaled their return with the release of “I Ain’t Gon Hold Ya,” capturing the Gangsta Grillz magic of yesteryear.

The album was announced during the 2022 BET Hip-Hop Awards, following a surprise performance with CMG’s EST Gee. The forthcoming project was teased in a commercial during the broadcast.

The preparation for the BET Hip-Hop Awards performance can be seen below.