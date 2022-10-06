Kanye West to Critics of Recent Shirt: ‘Where Was You When I Couldn’t See My Kids’

Ye saw all the backlash to his “White Lives Matter” shirt and balked back with a question on Instagram: “Where was you when I couldn’t see my kids.”

Following the onslaught of opinions and outrage, Ye hit Instagram and let off a message targeting those who are against the message on his t-shirt.

“Why did everyone feel so free to attack me about my t-shirt but Candace Owens was the only public figure to say that it was wrong for the Kardashians to keep me from seeing my daughter,” Ye wrote. “Or we just chime in when we want to tear a Black man down for actually having a different political opinion?

To finish his statement, Ye wrote: “And for all audience so outraged about my t shirt [,] where was you when I couldn’t see my kids [?] Iw ent public in hope of public support at that time.”

Kanye West responds to Gigi Hadid and backlash for ‘White Lives Matter’ shirt:



“AND FOR ALL AUDIENCE SO OUTRAGED ABOUT MY T SHIRT, WHERE WAS YOU WHEN I COULDN’T SEE MY KIDS” pic.twitter.com/jR5ZgvrubQ — Pop Base (@PopBase) October 5, 2022

Yesterday, Ye responded to the outrage of his shirt with a simple statement: “You’re welcome.”

A day after making his runway debut in the Balenciaga fashion show, Kanye West, now known as Ye, wore a t-shirt that read “White Lives Matter” during the YZY SZN 9 fashion show in Paris.

On the front of the shirt is The Pope, and various editions of the design were worn throughout the show. On hand at the show was Candace Owens who also wore the shirt.

“White Lives Matter” #YZYSZN9. The Pope is on the front. pic.twitter.com/kVJRqeOUhV — Vanessa Friedman (@VVFriedman) October 3, 2022

Following backlash online, Kanye West hit Instagram with a special message. “Everyone knows that Black Lives Matter was a scam,” Kanye wrote. “Now its over You’re welcome.”

“Everyone knows that BLM was a scam. Now it’s over. You’re welcome” -Ye pic.twitter.com/CTadxxXb5w — Glock Topickz (@Glock_Topickz) October 4, 2022

According to Complex, Ye addressed the crowd during the show but did not reveal any reasoning for the specific “White Lives Matter” design.

Page Six notes Ye spoke about his ex-wife Kim Kardashian’s 2016 Paris robbery, Scooter Braun, current issues with Gap and Adidas, and more.

“I am Ye, and everyone here knows that I am the leader,” he said. “You can’t manage me.”

Images from the collection are available below.